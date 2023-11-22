Man kills sister, male friend in latest case of honour killing in Pakistan's Punjab province: Police

Lahore, Nov 22 (PTI) In the latest case of honour killing in Pakistan, a man allegedly axed to death his sister and one of her male friends in Punjab province as he suspected them of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district of the province, some 375 km from the provincial capital, Lahore.

According to the police officer Haseeb Javed, Mulazim Hussain suspected that his sister Zaitoon Bibi, 20, had illicit relations with Fayyaz Hussain of their locality.

"On Tuesday, Mulazim followed his sister who met with Fayyaz at his place. Mulazim reached there and attacked the couple with an axe, killing them on the spot," the police officer said.

After committing the crime Mulazim surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime.

"He killed his sister and her boyfriend as he felt that it has disgraced the family's honour," Javed said and added that a murder case has been registered against the suspect.

A good number of people, especially women, are killed in Pakistan every year in the name of honour.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, around 1,000 women are killed in the name of honour every year in Pakistan.

The victims of honour killings are widely perceived to have brought shame and dishonour to their families either by marrying against their will or having an affair.

Most often the family members are behind such killings. PTI MZ RUP RUP