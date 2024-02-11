Man pleads guilty to murdering Indian teenage wife in UK

London, Feb 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old Indian man charged with the murder of his 19-year-old wife at a home in south London last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene at Ash Tree Way in Croydon, the couple’s residential address, on suspicion of the murder of Mehak Sharma on October 29 evening.

When he appeared in custody at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to the murder of Mehak. Both are Indian nationals.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 26.

“Sahil Sharma’s actions have devastated a family. In killing his wife he has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself,” said Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

“Mehak was killed in her own home, the place where she should have been safest, by the person who should have loved and protected her. My thoughts today are with her family and loved ones,” she said.

“While I am pleased that Mehak Sharma’s loved ones will now be spared the experience of going through a trial, nothing can bring her back to them,” she added.

The court heard that shortly after 16:15hrs on 29 October 2023, Sahil Sharma dialled 999 and told the police operator that he had killed his wife at their home on Ash Tree Way. At the address, officers found Mehak Sharma unresponsive.

“She had suffered catastrophic knife injuries to her neck, and despite the efforts of medics at the scene she was sadly pronounced dead around 20 minutes later,” the Met Police said.

Mehak’s family were informed and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination conducted on October 31, 2023, found the cause of Mehak's death to have been a stab wound to the neck.

Sahil Sharma was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital as he was suffering a “minor head injury”. The Met Police said at the time of the murder that the victim was an Indian national who is thought to have arrived in the UK “relatively recently”. PTI AK NSA AKJ NSA NSA