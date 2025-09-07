Manipur cultural troupe performs at Singapore Deepavali celebration launch

Singapore, Sep 7 (PTI) A cultural troupe from Manipur joined Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and over 700 participants from diverse groups at the annual ‘Deepavali light up’ in the Little India precinct on Saturday as Singaporeans began two month-long celebrations of the festival of lights.

“A Manipuri cultural troupe from India participated in the celebration and mesmerised the audience with art forms from Manipur,” the High Commission of India said on Sunday.

The troupe was invited by the High Commission of India (in Singapore) and was supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The High Commissioner, Shilpak Ambule, also participated in the Deepavali light-up ceremony.

The Manipur troupe is also performing on Sunday afternoon at the Festive Plaza in the Tampines Hub, one of the main public housing estates in the city state.

Little India, known for its focus on Indian activities and shops, eateries and hotels, is decorated with 600,000 LED lights celebrating Singapore's 60th birthday (years of independence), spanning 2 km with 42 arches.

Singaporeans will celebrate Deepavali on October 20, which will be an official holiday.

Serangoon Road, the main thoroughfare in the precinct, will remain illuminated from 7 pm to midnight for 64 days, until November 9, while the entire Deepavali celebrations last up till November 19, said organisers the Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association.