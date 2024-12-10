March against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh held from White House to US Capitol

Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) A large number of Indian Americans held a march from the White House to the US Capitol over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Raising slogans like “We want Justice” and “Protect Hindus” the peaceful demonstrators urged the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration to ask the new government in Bangladesh to take steps to protect Hindus but also take action against those responsible for this.

The march was held on Monday over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Organisers of the event -- StopHinduGenocide.org, Bangladeshi Diaspora organisations and HinduACTion – demanded that the companies in the US stop buying garments from Bangladesh, which is heavily dependent on its exports to the US.

"This march is not just a cry for justice; it is a demand for accountability. Today, the Bangladeshi Hindu community and the larger Hindu diaspora from the Indian subcontinent has come in support of the Bangladesh Hindu community because there is continuing violence going on in Bangladesh, specifically in Chittagong and Rangpur area, as well as in some other parts of the country,” said Utsav Chakrabarti, from HinduACTion.

“Hindus are being targeted, their temples are being burnt down and destroyed. Their houses are being looted. Chinmoy Das, who is one of the Hindu leaders in the Chittagong area, has been incarcerated and is facing torture. The community around the world is extremely worried about it. So, people are trying to make sure that the White House and people in America are aware of what's going on in Bangladesh,” Chakrabarti said.

“We have gathered here in front of the White House to ask for justice for Bangladeshi Hindus...,” Narasimha Koppula from Virginia said.

Srikanth Akunuri from HinduAction said unspeakable tragedies are happening for the Bangladeshi Hindus.

“We also demand that ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das be released,” he said.

Prasenjit Dutta, head of a Bangladeshi community organisation from Atlantic City demanded the release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das.

“I don't know why the Biden administration is not doing anything. We are asking the White House to act,” he said.

Mohinder Gulati, president of Global Hindu Temple Network, said that the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are an attack against this minority community.

“Bangladesh should be debarred from sending peacekeeping forces to other countries. We have also written to the United Nations Human Rights Organisation, UN Women, and UNICEF that all the international obligations that Bangladesh has, that they should be held accountable for those obligations,” he said.

“World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF, they are lending to Bangladesh. They have their own policies. These organisations have their gender justice policies and social justice policies. They should ask Bangladesh to comply with the policies of the lending organisations before they can lend,” he said. PTI LKJ AMS