New Delhi: María Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced its decision to award the prize to Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

She also received the prize money worth 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement

Often referred to as "Venezuela's Iron Lady," Machado has been a vocal critic of Nicolás Maduro's regime, mobilising citizens, exposing government abuses, and championing the rule of law, despite facing threats, disqualification, and over 14 months in hiding.

The award comes amid widespread rejection of Maduro's legitimacy both domestically and internationally due to allegations of election fraud.

In 2024, Machado was also honoured with the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament, further recognising her dedication to human rights and democracy.

Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize

This year’s prize has already sparked intense speculation, with US President Donald Trump continually lobbying for the award. Ahead of the announcement, he also emerged as a frontrunner, following public declarations that he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials.

The speculation was intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal.

Several countries, including Israel, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Thailand, and Cambodia, are said to have nominated Trump, crediting him with mediating several long-standing conflicts.

Trump himself has repeatedly made his case for the Peace Prize, claiming to have brokered peace in numerous regions.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896.