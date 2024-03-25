Married woman & her paramour killed in Pakistan in suspected honour killing

Peshawar, Mar 25 (PTI) A married woman with five children and her alleged paramour were murdered by her husband and his brothers in a suspected honour killing in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The tragic incident occurred at Shaikh Muhammadi village of Peshawar district on Sunday night.

According to the police report, the husband of the slain woman, Wahid Akbar, along with her brothers Waseem and Kamal killed the woman inside a room and her paramour Daud outside the house. The woman had five children.

The suspects managed to flee after the double murder. The police have registered a case and started investigations against the accused. They have raided the suspected homes to arrest the culprits.

Advertisment

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, around 1,000 women are killed in the name of honour every year in the country.

The victims of honour killings are widely perceived to have brought shame and dishonour to their families either by marrying against their will or having an affair.

Most often the family members are behind such killings. PTI CORR GSP AKJ GSP