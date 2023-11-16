Martin Scorsese says he was 'tricked into' making TikTok videos by daughter Francesca

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Days after a TikTok video of him ranking films went viral on social media, veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese said he was "tricked" by his daughter Francesca into making those clips.

Scorsese may be known worldwide as a master storyteller through films such as "Taxi Driver", "The Aviator" and his recent directorial "Killers of the Flower Moon", but the 80-year-old is enjoying newfound fame through short clips posted by Francesca, 24, on the Internet.

In his most recent video, viewers saw the director choose "Birdman", a black comedy drama by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, over Sergio Leone's epic spaghetti Western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" on TikTok's movie bracket challenge.

"I was tricked into that. That was a trick. I didn't know those things go viral. They say 'viral'. I didn't know," Scorsese told the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The filmmaker said his daughter often just springs up on him and starts recording a video without telling him the whole story.

"I'm at home doing things and she comes up to me and says, 'Dad, look over here and tell me this.' So I'm in my pajamas … She said, 'Well it's a thing they're doing.' Who's 'they'? She says, 'Everybody's doing it. It's a thing called TikTok.' 'All right. All right,'" he said.

"I mean, the one we did with the dog, that was known," he added, referring to a TikTok video in which he appears to be casting his latest muse, until the camera turns around to reveal his dog, the miniature schnauzer named Oscar.

But most of the time, Scorsese is unaware these videos will be shared on social media.

"That I didn't know was going to go up. I was just doing it in the other room with her. I don't know what they're going to do.

"They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You're not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it... They use the words 'post it', right?" the filmmaker said about his most recent TikTok about ranking movies.

Asked if he was happy with the way a new generation has taken to these videos featuring him, Scorsese laughed and said "I don't know anything about that. But I will say that my daughter has a good eye."