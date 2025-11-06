Maryam Nawaz's husband speaks in favour of radical Islamist killer, draws criticism on social media

Lahore, Nov 6 (PTI) As Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ratified the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, her husband is openly speaking in favour of the radical Islamist party-inspired killer of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, drawing strong criticism on social media.

Addressing a religious rally in Chiot district, some 170 km from Lahore, recently, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd.) Safdar Awan made a hate speech against the minority Ahmadis and wished that Mumtaz Qadris were born in every house in Pakistan.

Qadri was executed in February 2016 for the 2011 assassination of Taseer. Qadri, a police guard of Taseer, shot him dead because of the governor's criticism of the blasphemy laws and support of the blasphemy accused Christian woman Aasia Bibi. The TLP observes the death anniversary of Qadri every year.

"I wish that in every house of Pakistan, Mumtaz Qadri is born to protect the finality of Prophet Muhammad. I fear that Qadianis (Ahmadis) might buy land in Cheenab Nagar and establish their own state like Israel. But the protectors of the finality of the Prophet will sacrifice their lives, but they will not spare the blasphemous Ahmadis," Safdar said.

Safdar has been consistently vocal in his support of Qadri and targeting Ahmadis.

Many social media users on Thursday termed Safdar's speech as “dangerous and bigoted”, calling on Maryam to take action against her husband for his hate speech as her government cannot operate double standards – taking action against common citizens and letting the influential off the hook for the same offence.

"CM @MaryamNSharif, you can't claim to fight extremism while your husband prays for more Mumtaz Qadris & incites hate against Ahmadis. If you truly mean what you say, prove it. Arrest Captain Safdar — that would be the defining act of your leadership,” one user wrote on X.

Another user also urged the Punjab government to charge Safdar, son-in-law of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, for hate speech.

"Dream of hate-free Punjab can't come to reality without banning hate speech and arresting these elements who provoke religious extremism. Arrest Cap Safdar without any hesitation,” he demanded.

Journalist Shahid Aslam said that as the Punjab CM was busy announcing efforts to curb extremism, her husband was praying for the rise of more Qadris. "The government should imprison the CM’s husband for promoting extremism,” he demanded.

The federal government recently banned the TLP at the request of the Punjab government after violent clashes between police and the TLP supporters leaving 16 dead, including policemen and over 1,600 injured last month.

The Maryam administration also announced giving the administrative control of 300 mosques and 125 seminaries run by the TLP in the province to moderate Sunni clerics for proper management. PTI MZ ZH ZH