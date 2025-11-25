Massive fire erupts at densely populated slum in Bangladesh's capital

Dhaka, Nov 25 (PTI) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a densely populated slum in Bangladesh's national capital, officials said.

No casualties have so far been reported in the fire in the Karail slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali area.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) media officer Talha bin Jasim, the blaze erupted around 5:22 pm. He said that 11 fire-fighting units rushed to the scene to bring the fire under control.

According to eyewitnesses, the firefighters were struggling to bring the blaze under control. “The fire still appears uncontrollable,” the Jugantor newspaper reported, quoting eyewitnesses.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, Talha said.

An official said narrow alleys and densely built structures made it difficult to control the fire, while severe traffic jams delayed some of their units from reaching the scene on time.

Korail is one of Dhaka's oldest slums, covering an area of around 90 acres and home to over 80,000 residents. PTI AR ZH ZH