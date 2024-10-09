Massive police presence at Trump Tower in Chicago after firearm recovery

New Delhi: A significant police operation unfolded late Tuesday night at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago, following the discovery of a firearm inside one of the hotel rooms.

The incident, which began around 8:20 p.m. local time, led to a swift and substantial response from the Chicago Police Department, including SWAT units.

The scene outside Trump Tower was marked by an array of police vehicles, with a SWAT vehicle prominently positioned at the front of the building.

Wabash Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic at Wacker Drive as officers established a perimeter around the iconic skyscraper.

The police presence was noted by numerous onlookers and captured on social media, with posts highlighting the unusual activity around the high-profile location.

According to police reports, one individual has been taken into custody in connection with the firearm found in a room at the hotel.

Chicago Police confirmed the ongoing investigation but have not released further details regarding the identity of the person detained or the specifics surrounding the firearm's discovery.

Eyewitness accounts and social media posts from the scene described the atmosphere as tense but controlled, with law enforcement managing the situation efficiently to ensure public safety.

"The response was swift, and it seemed very organised," commented a nearby resident who observed the police operation from a safe distance.

The Trump Tower, known for its association with former President Donald Trump and its status as one of Chicago's tallest buildings, has occasionally been the centre of public attention due to its high-profile status.

As of now, the Chicago Police Department has reassured the public that the situation is under control, with no ongoing threat to the community.

As the investigation continues, more information is expected to be released as the police complete their inquiries.