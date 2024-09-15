Massive rocket attack targets central Israel on Sunday morning

New Delhi: Central Israel, including Tel Aviv, was subjected to a massive rocket attack early Sunday morning, marking one of the most significant barrages aimed at the region in recent months.

The attack, which commenced just before dawn, sent residents scrambling for shelter as air raid sirens echoed across the city.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a large number of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

However, several rockets managed to penetrate the defenses, leading to explosions in various parts of central Israel.

While the immediate casualty figures were not disclosed, emergency services confirmed multiple injuries, and there were reports of damage to infrastructure.

The rocket attack on Sunday morning was not only a military escalation but also a psychological one, targeting the heart of Israel's urban center.

In response, the IDF conducted retaliatory strikes targeting rocket launch sites in Gaza.

The military stated that these actions were aimed at preventing further attacks and degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other militant groups.

Residents of Tel Aviv, accustomed to occasional rocket threats, expressed a mix of anger and determination. "We live with this threat, but today felt different," one resident told a local news outlet, reflecting on the scale of the attack.

As the day progresses, emergency services are deployed to address the aftermath, while the IDF remain on high alert, expecting possible further attacks.