Mastermind of 1988 Maldives coup, Abdulla Luthfee, released from prison

New Delhi: Abdulla Luthfee, the orchestrator of the deadly coup in the Maldives on November 3, 1988, which was thwarted by India's Operation Cactus, has been released from prison upon completing his 25-year sentence. Luthfee had played a pivotal role in a coup attempt that aimed to overthrow the government of President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Operation Cactus, executed by the Indian Army in response to President Gayoom's plea for help, successfully neutralized the threat posed by Luthfee and his armed mercenaries from the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The coup had claimed the lives of 19 Maldivian citizens and left many others injured.

After being sentenced to life imprisonment, Luthfee managed to secure a one-year travel document for medical treatment in India in 2010. However, he went on the run during a furlough in 2019 and remained at large for nearly a decade before surrendering to Maldivian officials in Colombo.

Upon his return to Maldives, Luthfee faced charges of fleeing a detention facility, a Class 5 felony. Despite initially being issued a potential sentence of nine months and 18 days, he pled guilty and received a reduced sentence of seven months and six days.

The 1988 coup attempt marked a critical moment in Maldivian history, leading President Gayoom to seek international assistance. The successful Operation Cactus not only arrested and eliminated some of the mercenaries but also restored confidence in President Gayoom's administration.

While Luthfee's release raises questions about justice and the security implications for the region, it also highlights the complexity of dealing with individuals involved in past political turmoil. As Maldives reflects on its history, the 1988 coup remains a stark reminder of the importance of international cooperation in maintaining stability and security in the Indian Ocean.