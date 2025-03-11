Mauritius is family, it's bridge between India and Global South: PM Modi tells diaspora

Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Terming Mauritius as a bridge between India and the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the island nation is part of India's family and not just a partner country.

"Mauritius is like 'Mini India'," Modi told the Indian diaspora at a community event in Port Louis, which was also attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife and cabinet ministers.

Modi said that Mauritius is not just a partner country. "For us, Mauritius is family!", he said. "This bond is deep and strongly rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit." "Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider Global South. A decade ago, in 2015, on my first as the PM, I announced India's SAGAR vision. SAGAR means Security and Growth for All in the Region. Today, Mauritius is still at the heart of this vision," he added.

At the beginning of the event, Modi handed over the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to Ramgoolam and his wife Veena. He said that the decision has been made to extend the OCI Card to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

Modi, who has been conferred with Mauritius highest civilian honour - The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean - thanked the people and the government of the island nation for the gesture.

"I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius," he added.

On Wednesday, Modi will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest. PTI ZH ASH ZH ZH