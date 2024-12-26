May 9 riots: Pak military courts sentenced another 60 civilians to prison terms ranging from 2 to 10 years

Islamabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Pakistan's military courts have convicted and sentenced another 60 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in attacks on army installations during violence on May 9 last year, the army said on Thursday.

The announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military - came a week after the army announced the conviction of 25 individuals for involvement in attacks on military facilities on May 9, 2023, when supporters of Imran Khan resorted to vandalism and violence during a protest against his arrest.

"Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court's decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the army said.

Top on the list of new convicts is Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the attack on the Jinnah House residence of Lahore Corps commander.

The army also said that with the latest verdict, the trial of May 9 accused under military custody, “has hereby been concluded under the relevant laws”.

“All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the Constitution and law,” it said.

The army announced that the nation, government, and the armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained.

Earlier, the government last year handed over more than 100 suspects to the military authorities for trial under the army regulation for their involvement in the attacks on military facilities.

The announcement of their verdict was delayed due to petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the trial of civilians. Though the final adjudication is still pending, the top court allowed the army to issue verdicts in the cases which have been completed. PTI SH ZH ZH