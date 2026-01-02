May 9 riots: Pak's anti-terrorism court hands life sentences to 7 persons, including journalists

Islamabad, Jan 2 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday awarded two life sentences each to seven persons, including journalists, former military officials and YouTubers, in the case of violence and riots following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in 2023.

Army installations and other state properties were torched and vandalised in violent protests by the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on May 9, 2023, in reaction to the arrest of their leader Imran Khan.

Cases were registered against YouTuber Adil Raja, journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir and Shaheen Sehbai, anchorperson Haider Raza Mehdi, analyst Moeed Pirzada and former army official Akbar Hussain.

Cases against Raja, Khan, Sehbai and Mehdi were registered at Ramna police station, while cases against Shakir, Hussain and Pirzada were registered at the Aabpara police station of Islamabad.

The prosecution had accused the convicted individuals of “digital terrorism against state institutions” in relation to the events of May 9, as they allegedly incited violence by using digital platforms.

The Islamabad-based ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved verdicts in the cases of the accused.

As all of them were out of the country and never came back to face the charges, the trials were completed in absentia by using the relevant provisions of anti-terrorism laws.

The judge sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment on two counts — waging or attempting to wage war against Pakistan and criminal conspiracy. The convicts were directed to pay PKRs 500,000 in fines for each of the two offences.

Apart from the life sentences, the court also handed down a total of 35 years’ imprisonment under other provisions and imposed a fine of PKRs 1.5 million on each of them.

In case they fail to pay the fine for any of the offences they have been found guilty of committing, the period of their imprisonment will extend by six months, according to the court orders.

“The convict is informed that he has the right to file/prefer an appeal in the Hon’ble Islamabad High Court, Islamabad within seven days,” each of the orders said.

Those convicted include three former army officials – Raja, Mehdi and Hussain. Raja and Mehdi are also active on YouTube. All others are journalists with sympathetic views towards Imran Khan. They fled the country after his government was toppled. PTI SH ZH ZH