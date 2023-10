May 9 violence: Pak Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging military trials of civilians

Islamabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a dozen petitions challenging the trial of more than 100 civilians in military courts following the unprecedented violence in the country after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

The pleas were filed by Khan, the Supreme Court Bar Association, eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja and members of the civil society among others.

A five-member bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the pleas against the announcement by the government that those involved in attacks on military installations on May 9 would be tried under military laws.

According to the Pakistani Army, 102 accused have been handed over to the military authorities for trial.

They have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks on key military establishments, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore, Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali, and an office of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Faisalabad.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan at the outset of the hearing said that the military trials of civilians had formally commenced and all the requirements would be fulfilled in the process.

"All the requirements of a criminal case will be met in the trial under the Army Act," he said.

The apex court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its judgment.

The Supreme Court on Friday announced that it will restart the hearing of the case after a gap of more than two months.

The last time a six-judge Supreme Court bench heard the case was on August 3 but a new bench was set up as the previous one was formed by the former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The previous bench had postponed further proceedings for an indefinite period.

The government during the hearing had assured the court that their trial had not started yet.

The case is deemed an important one as it will settle the issue of the trial of civilians by the military courts.

Meanwhile, at least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act moved the apex court on Sunday for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts.

In their separate applications, the suspects pleaded that they have complete faith and confidence in the military authorities to provide justice to them and to other accused persons. PTI SH RUP AKJ RUP