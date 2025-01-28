MEA official calls on Nepal's home minister, discuss issues of mutual interest

Kathmandu, Jan 28 (PTI) Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Munu Mahawar on Tuesday called on Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and discussed issues of mutual interest and concern.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views on matters pertaining to Nepal-India border relations, mutual interests and concerns, the state-run daily The Rising Nepal reported, quoting the sources.

"Matters concerning cross-border crime and its mitigation, cooperation between border security forces of the two countries and the construction of an integrated customs facility at Dodhara Chandani of Kanchanpur were discussed during the meeting," it said. PTI SBP ZH ZH