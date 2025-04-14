Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium; major win for India’s extradition push

New Delhi: Fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has been detained by Belgian authorities following a formal extradition request from India, according to reports.

The arrest marks a significant development in India’s efforts to bring Choksi back to face trial for his alleged role in one of the country’s largest banking scams.

Choksi, who fled India in January 2018 weeks before the PNB fraud came to light, was apprehended in Belgium on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly acted on intelligence confirming Choksi’s presence in the European nation, prompting swift coordination with Belgian authorities.

The CBI had sought his immediate detention based on open arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court.

The 66-year-old businessman, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 14,000 crore (approximately $2 billion) by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit.

While Modi remains incarcerated in a London jail contesting his own extradition, Choksi’s movements have been harder to trace, with prior reports placing him in Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship.

Indian authorities had been tracking Choksi’s whereabouts since he reportedly left Antigua for medical treatment. Recent reports confirmed he was residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife, Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen, after securing an ‘F Residency Card.’

Allegations surfaced that Choksi used misleading documentation to obtain residency, potentially to evade extradition.

India’s extradition request is supported by a bilateral treaty with Belgium, ratified in 2020, which allows for the repatriation of individuals accused of crimes punishable by at least one year of imprisonment in both countries.

In February 2025, Choksi informed a Mumbai court that he was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma, claiming he was unable to travel to India for trial due to impending radiation therapy.

The arrest follows months of diplomatic and legal efforts by Indian agencies, including discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian King Philippe in March 2025, where Choksi’s case was reportedly raised.