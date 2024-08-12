Mekong drought increases risk of human trafficking

St Louis, Aug 12 (360info) For some, leaving the Mekong Delta to find a livelihood is the only option despite the risk of being trafficked into forced labour.

Climate change has worsened drought in the Mekong Delta and for some of the region’s 65 million inhabitants, staying put is no longer an option given the scarce resources and diminishing prospects for a livelihood.

Migration is always a heart-wrenching decision but for desperate and poor households hit by yearly droughts and floods, it is the only viable option. But not all make it to a better place after often perilous journeys.

Easy targets Human trafficking networks operating across the Mekong countries prey on such migrants who are easy targets. They become victims of forced labour, forced marriage and sexual exploitation.

In numerous sites across the borders of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and China, it is estimated that tens of thousands of people, primarily from the Mekong region, are held against their will.

They are forced to operate sophisticated cyber scams for Chinese criminal gangs and there have also been reports of organ harvesting.

The Global Slavery Index 2023 estimates that more than 29 million people were human trafficking victims in East Asia and Pacific Region in 2021, accounting for 59 percent of the global estimated total. The United Nations Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children, is internationally accepted as the global definition of “trafficking in persons’’, the term often interchangeably used with other terms such as “human trafficking’’ and “modern slavery”.

All countries of the Mekong Delta region — Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — are parties to this protocol, also called the Palermo Protocol.

Nevertheless, the definition of trafficking in persons varies across the Mekong regional jurisdictions, resulting in a lack of mutual recognition of victims.

Forced out by climate change The Mekong Delta region experienced rapid economic growth and regional economic integration starting in the 1990s. The improved prosperity has come at a considerable cost of environmental degradation, pronounced by the aggressive exploitation of the Mekong River.

This includes water extraction for irrigation and industrial purposes, drainage of waterways into the Mekong River in upstream countries and construction of hydropower dams on the Mekong mainstream and its tributaries.

In the lower Mekong Basin, a multitude of both exploitative and engineering activities altered the river's natural cycle. Intensive sand mining of the riverbed has exceeded the natural replenishment rate.

Even flood mitigation measures, in particular the building of engineered structures such as dikes, increased flow velocities in rivers and canals which in turn led to increased riverbank erosion.

These river exploitations, coupled with climate change, have caused flooding and drought spells, erosion, saltwater intrusion and changes in rainfall and temperature patterns.

This in turn has affected agricultural activities such as vegetables, rice, shrimp and fish farming.

Facing this threat against a sustained livelihood, villagers in the Mekong Delta Basin have adapted in numerous ways. Leaving is one such mechanism.

Studies suggest that many Mekong households — particularly the landless, land-poor, or indebted households — perceive migration as an adaptive mechanism for diversifying their livelihoods when facing the loss of production and income.

One study indicates that climate change is the dominant factor in the decisions of 14.5 percent of migrants leaving the Vietnamese Mekong Delta every year. The decision to migrate was directly proportional to the increase in the influence of climate change.

Substantial evidence is also found in a qualitative study mapping the vulnerabilities of trafficking victims from Vietnam to European nations.

Among the findings were that environmental and human-caused disasters cause loss of homes and livelihood, forcing people to migrate while debt burden and debt bondage increase the risk of their exploitation in transit countries.

Migration is accompanied by inherent risks, even though human smuggling and human trafficking do not occur to most immigrants. Climate migrants are likely to take illicit and dangerous routes because of their disadvantage.

Policies for managing the Mekong River resources are complex given different national interests and priorities. The region also faces relatively weak governance and limited capacity to control the influx of migrants between countries which intensifies immigrants’ vulnerabilities.

Improving cooperation Two existing regional mechanisms attempt to tackle the axis of climate change, increased migration, and the vulnerability of trafficked persons.

First, the Mekong River Commission was established in 1995 by the lower Mekong Basin countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. China and Myanmar are not members.

This intergovernmental organisation aims to manage cooperation over the shared water resources and sustainable development of the Mekong River. Its key role is to address threats to the river ecosystem posed by developments in the basin.

However, the commission currently has no statutory supranational authority. Its primary role is to support and serve its member states as requested.

Second, the Coordinated Mekong Ministerial Initiative against Trafficking (COMMIT) was established in 2004 through the endorsement of a multilateral memorandum of understanding. All six countries of the Mekong Delta region are represented including China and Myanmar.

Its goal is to improve cooperation and coordination in response to human trafficking. It has implemented four sub-regional Plans of Action focusing on five areas.

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly disrupted anti-human trafficking efforts and services for victims, indicate that the region was not adequately prepared to respond to the adverse effects of similar crises, including climate-induced natural disasters, on people trafficking.

The COMMIT initiative has served as a regional platform to foster dialogue and share information and experiences among the six Mekong Delta nations to counter human trafficking.

However, the regional policy framework is not legally binding. Furthermore, the last four phases of the SPA did not consider climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies in addressing migration and trafficking dynamics.

The COMMIT initiative could integrate climate change considerations into its future plans of action and increase coordination among the Mekong Delta countries in dealing with migration patterns and trafficking in persons risk.

The Mekong River Commission, meanwhile, can extend its strategic plan in concert with other initiatives such as COMMIT to enhance sustainable climate change response measures.

These can include alternative livelihood and green employment training to mitigate the risk of migration and the corresponding vulnerability to trafficking victimisation. (360info.org) GRS GRS