Meloni slams Left's double standards, saying when Trump, Milei, Modi and I talk, it's called threat to democracy

Washington: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has slammed the Left's "double standards" in perceiving conservatives globally, saying when leaders like herself, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi collaborate they are called a "threat to democracy" while leftist leaders are praised for similar alliances.

Meloni's remarks came as she addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington via video link from Rome.

During the address, Meloni praised Trump and said the Left is nervous about Trump's victory.

"Their irritation has turned into hysteria, not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally."

"When Bill Clinton (former US president) and Tony Blair (former British prime minister) created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen.

"Today, when Trump, Maloni, (President of Argentina Javier) Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the last double standard, but we are used to it, and the good news is people no longer believe in their lies, despite all the mud they throw at us. Citizens keep voting for us," said Meloni.

She said people vote for them as "we defend freedom, we love our nations, we want secure borders, we preserve businesses and citizens from the green leftist insanity and we defend family life." "We fight against wokeism...and we stand for common sense," she said.

People are not as naive as the Left considers them, she said.

Meloni said that the United States and Europe would remain close under Trump, despite soaring tensions between the allies including over Ukraine.

Ties between Europe and the United States have been strained in the first weeks of Trump's second term after the US leader reached out to Russia and warned of a shift away from Europe, raising fears of Trump's commitment to the NATO alliance.

"Our adversaries hope that President Trump will move away from us (Europe)," Meloni said.

But, "knowing him as a strong and effective leader I bet that those who hope for divisions will be proven wrong," she said.