Memorial of Ranjit Singh’s father damaged due to heavy rains in Pak’s Gujranwala

Lahore, Sep 8 (PTI) A portion of the memorial of Sardar Mahan Singh, father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, has collapsed due to heavy rains in Pakistan’s Gujranwala, an official said on Monday.

“Owing to recent heavy rains, a portion of Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi located in Sheranwala Bagh, Gujranwala, some 80kms from Lahore, has collapsed. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported,” Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI Monday.

The ETPB looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan.

“Sardar Mahan Singh, a prominent leader of the Sikh community, is regarded as a significant figure in the history of the subcontinent and Sikh heritage. The restoration of his Samadhi holds exceptional importance at the international level,” he said.

After the incident, officials of the ETPB accompanied by a technical team, visited the site and ensured safety measures around the building, he said.

“A consultant will be hired for the restoration and repair of the Samadhi to preserve this historical heritage,” he added.

Mohyuddin said the board has requested the district administration to temporarily relocate the classes of the school adjacent to the Samadhi to another building in order to protect students and staff from any potential hazards. During this period, relevant authorities will continue monitoring the safety arrangements, he said.

Sardar Mahan Singh (also spelled Maha Singh or Mahn Singh) was the father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the second chief of the Sukerchakia Misl or grouping. He inherited the leadership of the Misl from his father, Sardar Charat Singh, and continued its expansion and strengthening until his death in 1792. His son, Ranjit Singh, succeeded him and established the powerful Sikh Empire.