Drone attack on Russia's Saratov high-rise brings back 9/11 memories

A video of a drone hitting a high-rise building in Russia went viral with the Russian officials reporting a Ukrainian drone attack overnight and on Monday morning.

A drone has struck the 38-story Volga Sky residential complex in Saratov, Russia, injuring at least two people.



Several apartments were damaged, and emergency services are on the scene.



The incident refreshed memories of September 11, 2001, attack on New York's World Trade Centre buildings.

Four people were injured in Russia’s central region of Saratov, where drones hit residential buildings in two cities. One drone crashed into a residential high-rise in the city of Saratov, and another hit a residential building in the city of Engels, home to a military airfield that had been attacked before, local officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that a total of 22 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight and in the morning over eight Russian regions, including the Saratov and Yaroslavl regions in central Russia.

This incident resulted in damage to several high-rise apartment buildings, including significant damage to one apartment and minor damage to another due to the impact and debris.

The cities of Saratov and Engels, located across the Volga River from each other, are significant due to the presence of the Engels Air Base, which has been a target for Ukrainian drone attacks previously. This base houses strategic bombers, making it a military target. The drone that hit the high-rise was reported to have fallen about 12 kilometers short of the military airfield.

Following the attack, flight operations at Saratov's regional airport were briefly restricted. Russian air defense systems managed to intercept several drones, indicating an ongoing capability to defend against such attacks, though not entirely preventing civilian impact.

This attack not only underscored the escalation of drone warfare but also demonstrated Ukrainian forces' ability to strike deep into Russian territory.