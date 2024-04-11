Mentally disturbed man axes wife, seven minor children to death in Pak's Punjab province

Lahore, Apr 11 (PTI) In a gruesome incident, a poverty-stricken man allegedly axed to death his wife and seven minor children in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

Sajjad Khokhar, a labourer by profession, attacked his wife Kausar, 42, and seven children -- four daughters and three sons, aged between eight months and 10 years -- with an axe killing them on the spot in Alipur, Muzaffargarh district, some 350 km from here.

Police said the accused was mentally disturbed over financial issues and he often had quarrels with his wife.

The man has been arrested and a case registered against him. The suspect confessed to his crime claiming that he had taken this extreme step as he could not feed his children any more, the police said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her grief over the killing of innocent children and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.