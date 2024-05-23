Mercury touches 50-degree mark in Mohenjo Daro in Pakistan

Lahore, May 23 (PTI) Amid a massive heatwave sweeping across Pakistan, Mohenjo Daro and Dadu in Sindh province recorded 50 degrees Celsius each while the mercury rose to more than 46 notches across several other cities on Thursday making it the hottest day this summer.

Authorities across provinces have appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel even as doctors treated hundreds of victims of heatstroke during the current intense heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring above normal.

The heat wave is forecast to continue for at least a week, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD records showed Dadu and Mohenjo Daro, the city known for its archaeological sites, of Sindh recorded a maximum temperature of 50 degree Celsius while other cities of Sindh such as Nawab Shah and Mithi had recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature soared to 47 degrees Celsius in D G Khan while in Balochistan, Sibbi had 48 degrees Celsius.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the maximum temperature witnessed by Dera Ismaeel Khan city was 46 degrees Celsius, the PMD records showed.

Mohenjo Daro had recorded 49 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Earlier on May 21, the PMD had posted on its official handle of X: “The daytime temperatures in #GilgitBaltistan and #KhyberPakhtunkhwa are expected to remain 4-6°C higher than normal from 21-27 May 2024. This condition potentially increases the likelihood of a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (#GLOF) event or #Flashflood.” PTI MZ NPK NPK NPK