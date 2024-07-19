Microsoft outrage: How to fix your Windows 10

New Delhi: In response to the massive Windows 10 outage caused by a recent Crowdstrike update on Friday, Microsoft has issued a series of steps to help users restore their systems.

The outage has led to widespread disruptions across various sectors, including airlines, banking institutions, supermarkets, and media companies.

To address the issue, Microsoft suggested the following hacks or workaround steps:

1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment.

2. Navigate to the `C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike` directory.

3. Locate and delete the file matching "C-00000291*.sys".

4. Boot the host normally.

This workaround aims to resolve the problem of hosts crashing and being unable to stay online to receive Channel File Changes.

The outage has had a significant impact on airlines, with passengers receiving handwritten boarding passes due to the failure of online systems.

Users have also reported issues across various sectors, leading to significant operational disruptions.

It is important to note that only systems with the latest Windows update are affected by this issue.