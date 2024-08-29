New Delhi: In a startling incident that sent shockwaves through the San Diego, migrants reportedly attempted to board school buses in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District on two separate occasions over the past days.

The development comes amidst an already tense situation regarding immigration and border security in the region.

The incidents, which took place on Highway 94, involved groups of migrants trying to gain access to buses carrying elementary and middle school children.

According to district officials, these attempts were not successful, but they have led to heightened security measures and a significant outcry from local residents and parents.

While the incidents left parents and educators deeply concerned about the safety of students, the school district has issued warnings to bus drivers and parents, advising that in the event of encountering migrants at a bus stop, drivers are instructed not to stop, potentially leaving students unattended.

This protocol, while controversial, aims to prevent any physical confrontations or further attempts at bus hijacking.

This event follows a period where San Diego has seen an uptick in migrant entries, with facilities like the migrant welcome center closing due to funding issues, highlighting the strain on local resources.

The closure of such centers has meant that migrants are often left to navigate the city without immediate support, which some argue might contribute to such desperate actions.

The San Diego Police Department and local authorities are currently investigating the incidents, with a focus on enhancing security around school transportation. Community leaders are calling for a comprehensive review of immigration policies and local support systems for migrants, aiming to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Critics of the Joe Biden administration's border policies, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been dubbed "Border Czar" by some, are pointing fingers at what they describe as a failure in border management.