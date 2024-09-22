Mild 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal’s Baitadi district

Kathmandu, Sep 22 (PTI) A mild earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck western Nepal’s Baitadi district on Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre at Shivalinga, the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said. There was no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake.

An earthquake with its epicentre around Majhigaon of Bajhang district in western Nepal occurred on September 18. Tremors have been occurring in western Nepal of late.