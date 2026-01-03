Mild earthquake hits eastern Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 3 (PTI) A mild earthquake of 4.6 magnitude shook Taplejung district in eastern Nepal on Saturday, with tremors felt in neighbouring Shankhuwasabhar and Panchthar districts.

The quake hit at 6.13 am with its epicentre located at Falaicha off Taplejung, 420 km East of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

There were no immediate reports about any damage caused by the earthquake.

On December 9, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Nepal's Kalapani area, bordering China. PTI SBP RD RD RD