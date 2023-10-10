Mild earthquake hits Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Oct 10 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 3 magnitude on Richter scale hit Nepal's capital city Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

There have been no reports of any death or damage resulting from this incident.

The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 3, was recorded at 5 pm, with its epicentre located at Dharahara Tower, close to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City office, the National Seismological Centre said.

The tremor was felt in three districts of Kathmandu valley -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. This event is considered an aftershock of the April 2015 earthquake that had killed close to 10,000 people. PTI SBP SCY SCY