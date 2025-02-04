Mild earthquake hits Western Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 4 (PTI) A mild earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Western Nepal’s Dailekh district on Tuesday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any loss of lives or property damage.

The 4.4 magnitude quake, whose epicentre was traced to Tolijaisi of Dailekh district, also caused tremors in the neighbouring districts of Achham, Kalikot, and Surkhet, according to the National Seismological Centre.

The earthquake hit Dailekh at 5:20 pm local time, it said.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The worst quake the Himalayan nation has so far witnessed was in 2015 during which a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 9,000 people and damaged over 1 million structures. PTI SBP SCY SCY