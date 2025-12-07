Mild earthquake jolts western Nepal

Kathmandu, Dec 7 (PTI) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal's Sudurpashchim province on Sunday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage. The earthquake was recorded at 8:28 am with an epicentre located in the Ghusa area of the Darchula district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Tremors were felt in the neighbouring districts as well.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Western Nepal is frequently hit by earthquakes.

On November 30, an earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude was recorded in the Saipal mountain region in the Bajhang district of the province.