Mild tremor hits eastern Nepal; no damage reported

Kathmandu, Oct 28 (PTI) A 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal's Koshi province, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was recorded at 7.32 am around the Kimathangka area near the Tibet border, 225 km East of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Taplejung, Bhojpur and Solukhumbu districts.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremor.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes and experiences multiple quakes in any given year.