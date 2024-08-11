Militants attack convoy of security forces in northwest Pakistan; 4 soldiers injured

Peshawar, Aug 11 (PTI) At least four Pakistan Army soldiers, including an officer, were injured on Sunday when heavily armed militants ambushed a convoy of security forces in Pakistan's restive northwest, sources said. The militants targeted the convoy in Gulshan Adda, Mir Ali, in the tribal district of North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

Four security personnel, including an officer, were injured in the attack, they said.

The security personnel have surrounded the area and the search is on for the attackers, they added.

In a separate incident, a soldier succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack in the Razmak area of North Waziristan. Hafiz Gul Bahadar-affiliated Jaish-ul Umeri claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan-affiliated channels said it was a joint attack.

Meanwhile, an unidentified bullet-riddled body was found in Azam Abad in the Tank district of the province, police said.

In another incident, a gas company driver survived an abduction attempt by unidentified men in the Shin Kutch area of the Bhittani subdivision in the Lakki Marwat district of the province. Locals from the area allegedly intercepted the kidnappers and there was heavy firing reported from the area, police said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two Frontier Corps personnel were found on Sunday after they went missing in Tiarza tehsil of South Waziristan. They had gone to the area to investigate an incident wherein the vehicle of a local woodcutter was set on fire by militants, according to official sources.