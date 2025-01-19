Militants attack police post in Pakistan's Balochistan

Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Unknown armed militants attacked a police post and set it on fire in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, which has been in the grip of violence for years.

The militants riding motorcycles attacked the police checkpost on the outskirts of Turbat city in Kech district on Saturday, reported Dawn.

After seizing official weapons, radios and other equipment from the police officers, the militants set the check post on fire following a ransacking.

“The check post was completely gutted,” police officials said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police also added that soon after receiving information about the attack, police and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site, but the attackers had managed to escape. Security forces launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the militants involved in the attack.

Earlier in the first week of January, four people were killed and 32 injured in a blast targeting a bus in the suburban area of Turbat.

Balochistan has been braving violence for about two decades by the Baloch nationalists who accuse the federal government of stealing the mineral resources of their region, a charge denied by the federal authorities. PTI SH AMS