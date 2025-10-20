Militants kill 4 soldiers guarding gas company’s team in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Oct 20 (PTI) At least four soldiers were killed and 11 others injured in a militant attack on paramilitary personnel guarding the state-owned Gas Company's team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Monday.

The militants targeted and opened fire on the soldiers guarding the state-owned Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) Company’s team near Kot Lalu, in Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan, officials said. The militants managed to flee after the attack.

The injured paramilitary personnel were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dera Ismail Khan, for medical treatment, officials confirmed.

Security forces have enclosed the area and launched a search operation to track down the militants.