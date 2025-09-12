Militants kill 7 security personnel in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Sep 12 (PTI) At least seven security personnel were killed and 14 injured during a search and strike operation against militants in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, a local leader said on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Malik Noman Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in Dir Lower, said he attended collective funerals of the soldiers held at the paramilitary force Dir Scouts’ headquarters on Friday afternoon.

The clashes occurred on Thursday night after security forces launched an operation in the mountainous Sar Banda, Maidan area of Lower Dir district, after receiving inputs from intelligence about the presence of militants in the area, police said. A heavy contingent of the pol­ice, Elite Force and Dir Scouts remained in the area as the operation continued, police added. Security forces also claimed to have inflicted “significant losses” on the militants, though no details were immediately provided.

Lal Qila was once a stronghold of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Nifaz-i-Shariat-i-Muhammadi (TNSM), led by Maulana Sufi Muhammad.

His son-in-law, Mullah Fazlullah, became the head of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan(TTP) and fled to Afghanistan during the 2009 military offensive in Malakand.