Militants kill tribal elder, 3 others in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 19 (PTI) At least four people, including a tribal elder, were killed and two others injured when militants ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The militants opened fire on the vehicle of tribal elder Malik Shadi Khel in Jani Khel area in Bannu district while he was travelling with family members.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while two women were injured and shifted to a hospital, police said.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after the attack and cordoned off the area.

This attack is part of a larger trend, as militants often target pro-government tribal elders in restive districts of the province to weaken the administration's authority. Tribal elders are members of jirgas, which are tribal courts that hear cases and sentence criminals. PTI AYZ SCY SCY