Militants target girls' school with IED in northwest Pak, no casualties reported

Peshawar, Aug 31 (PTI) Militants targeted a government girls’ primary school with an improvised explosive device in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district in northwest Pakistan early Sunday, police said.

The explosion damaged parts of the building but caused no injuries or loss of life. Police quickly reached the site, and cordoned off the area, while security was tightened in nearby localities. In a separate incident in Paharkhel Pakka, a village in the same district, armed men allegedly abducted a young man.

He was reportedly tortured before being dumped in a semi-conscious state. Locals shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Residents have expressed deep concern over the rising violence and demanded stronger measures to protect schools and communities.

Offshoot groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), active in Lakki Marwat, are known for opposing girls’ education and often attack schools. According to NGOs, more than 450 schools in the province have been destroyed in such attacks between 2015 and 2025, forcing students to study in damaged buildings or give up schooling.

Pakistan has witnessed several attacks on girls’ schools, especially in the northwest, where the Taliban once held sway.

In 2012, militants shot Malala Yousafzai, a teenage advocate of girls' education, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.