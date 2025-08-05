Militants use drone to target police station in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 5 (PTI) Militants carried out a drone attack on a police station in Bannu district in northwest Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, militants used the quadcopter to drop an improvised explosive device (IED) on Huwaid Police Station in Bannu district, which borders North Waziristan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Monday night.

The IED landed in the police station's courtyard but failed to detonate, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was swiftly deployed and safely defused the device, preventing any casualties or damage, police said.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the area to trace the attackers. Also, security was tightened at nearby checkpoints and sensitive sites.

Officials noted a rising trend in drone-assisted militant attacks in recent weeks, particularly against police and security installations. PTI AYZ SKS ZH ZH