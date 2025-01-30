Military helicopter collides with regional jet near Washington DC airport

New Delhi: According to the new White House Press Secretary, “a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA Airport.”

A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights.

There were 69 people aboard on the regional jet. However, there is no information regarding occupants of military aircraft.

Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby.

D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene.

The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield."