Military ops against India was designed under supervision of Nawaz Sharif, claims Punjab minister

Lahore, May 14 (PTI) A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday claimed that the military operation against India was designed under the supervision of the party president Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz, the former three-time premier and elder brother of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had congratulated Pakistan's civil and military leadership soon after the two countries reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

"The whole operation against India was designed under the supervision of former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif," Pakistan's Punjab province Information Minister Azma Bukhari claimed.

She said Nawaz is not a leader of "a, b, c, d type", rather his work speaks for himself.

"It was Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power and now designed the whole operation against India," the minister claimed.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

Nawaz had been advocating for a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions with India. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and prefers peace, but also knows how to defend itself,” Nawaz said in a post on X on Saturday.

“Thanks be to Allah Almighty for making Pakistan proud. I congratulate and congratulate the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sindhu, and the armed forces of Pakistan,” he said.

Nawaz was the prime minister of Pakistan during the Kargil war of 1999. PTI MZ ZH ZH