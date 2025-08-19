Military ready to assist govt in ensuring 'free, fair and neutral' polls: B'desh Army chief

Dhaka, Aug 19 (PTI) Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman on Tuesday said that the military was prepared to assist the interim government in ensuring “free, fair and neutral” general elections planned for February next year.

“The country is heading towards the national election, and the army has taken all necessary preparations to support the government in ensuring a free, fair and neutral election," he was quoted as saying by several mainstream media outlets.

General Zaman made the remarks at the Officers’ Address programme at Dhaka Cantonment, attended by senior officers. Officers from other cantonments across the country joined the event virtually.

Earlier this month, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said the elections would be held in February, and the Election Commission subsequently announced that the polls would be held in the first week of February.

In his address, General Zaman reminded soldiers that they belong to a professional force and must demonstrate professionalism.

“The people of the country are now looking to you. You are the future of the nation. Therefore, you must remain inspired by patriotism and uphold the chain of command of the force,” he added.

Referring to misinformation on social media against the army, he said, "Those making such remarks are young, like our children. They will understand their mistakes as they grow older and will feel ashamed." Former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the single largest party in Awami League’s absence after Yunus’ government disbanded its activities under an executive order.

An offshoot of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led protests against then-premier Sheikh Hasina, formed the National Citizen Party (NCP) in February, apparently with Yunus’ blessings. The NCP is believed to have developed ties with the far-right Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist groups against the BNP.

Despite assurances by Yunus and several of his advisers about free and fair polls within the announced deadline, a sense of uncertainty grew among political parties because of the comments and gestures of the NCP.