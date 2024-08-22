Mindy Kaling hosts primetime portion of Democratic National Convention

Chicago, Aug 22 (PTI) Popular Indian-American actress and producer Mindy Kaling Wednesday hosted the primetime portion of the third day of the Democratic National Convention here.

Top Democratic leaders, including House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, former president Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the DNC in Chicago.

Amid cheers and applause from the audience, Kaling joked with the audience that they might recognise her as "the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video.” The masala dosa cooking video of 2019 with Kamala Harris has been watched more than 6.5 million times. At the time, Harris was the US senator from California.

After her brief speech, the Indian-American host introduced Jeffries, Bill Clinton and Pelosi for them to deliver their remarks. PTI LKJ SKY SKY