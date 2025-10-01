Mine collapse in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province leaves four dead

Peshawar, Oct 1 (PTI) Four workers were killed and three injured when a phosphate mine collapsed in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Raghuia Malkaan area of Abbottabad district when the structure suddenly caved in, trapping six of them under the debris.

The rescue officials recovered three bodies and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

The fourth miner succumbed to the injuries at the hospital, sources confirmed.