Mingma G becomes first Nepali climber to scale 14 peaks above 8,000 m without supplemental oxygen

Kathmandu, Oct 4 (PTI) Renowned Nepalese mountaineer Mingma G Sherpa scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Nepali mountaineer to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000-metre without using supplemental oxygen.

Mingma, 38, stood atop Shishapangma (8,027 metres) in Tibet at around 4:06 pm becoming the first climber from Nepal to scale 14 of the 8,000-metre peaks without the use of supplemental oxygen, claimed Dawa Sherpa, Director of Imagine Nepal Treks that organised the expedition.

"Leading an 11-member team from Imagine Nepal Treks, Mingma G reached the summit at 4:06 pm via Spanish route taken by Edurne Pasaban in 2006," the organiser said.

In 2022, Mingma climbed Mt Everest, Mt Dhaulagiri and Mt Kanchenjunga without using supplemental oxygen. He also scaled Manaslu in 2021, Gasherbrum-II in 2019, Lhotse and Broad Peak in 2018, K2, Makalu and Nanga Parbat in 2017, Gasherbrum-I in 2016 and Annapurna in 2015 without using bottled oxygen.

Mingma was born in Rolwaling rural municipality in Dolakha district of Eastern Nepal. He is the managing director of Imagine Nepal Treks, an adventure travel company focusing on organising and operating trekking and mountaineering services.

Over his career, spanning from 2007 to 2024, Mingma's accomplishments include summits of Everest (from both the North and South sides), five ascents of K2, and summits of Annapurna I, Dhaulagiri, Makalu, Kanchenjunga, and Manaslu (seven times). PTI SBP SCY SCY