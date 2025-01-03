Mingma G honoured after he becomes first Nepali climber to scale 14 peaks above 8,000 m without supplemental oxygen

Kathmandu, Jan 3 (PTI) Renowned Nepalese mountaineer Mingma G Sherpa on Friday was honoured after he scripted history by becoming the first Nepali mountaineer to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000-metre without using supplemental oxygen.

In October, Mingma, 38, stood atop Shishapangma (8,027 metres) in Tibet at around 4:06 pm becoming the first climber from Nepal to scale 14 of the 8,000-metre peaks without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Arun Kumar Chaudhary felicitated Mingma amidst a programme organised by the Nepal Mountaineering Association in Kathmandu on Friday.

Mingma, born in Rolwaling Rural Municipality of Dolakha district, first climbed the Everest (8,848.86 m), the highest peak in the world, in 2007 and completed his mission by climbing Mt. Shisha Pangma (8,027 m) on October 4, 2024.

A mountain guide by profession, Mingma has climbed Mt Everest six times. He is also the owner of Imagine Nepal, a mountaineering agency in Nepal.

"Being a citizen of a mountainous country Nepal, I ventured to complete 14 eight thousanders without oxygen cylinders to enhance the prestige of my country in the international arena," he told PTI.

He asked the government to establish a well-equipped permanent rescue team to rescue the climbers who face emergencies, so as to promote mountain tourism in the country. The lives of many Sherpas are at risk in the absence of the well-equipped rescue team, he pointed out.

Over his career, spanning from 2007 to 2024, Mingma’s accomplishments include summits of Everest (from both the North and South sides), five ascents of K2, and summits of Annapurna I, Dhaulagiri, Makalu, Kanchenjunga, and Manaslu (seven times). PTI SBP AMS