Minister, Indian envoy joins yoga enthusiasts to celebrate 10th International Yoga Day in Singapore

Singapore, Jun 21 (PTI) Singapore’s Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam and the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule led more than 200 yoga enthusiasts in celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day here on Friday.

Minister Rahayu Mahzam performed yoga along with the crowd and later emphasised in her keynote speech the importance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“India has certainly played a leading role in promoting the benefits of yoga to the world. The flexible and adaptable nature of yoga also makes it inclusive for people of different ages, genders, and physical abilities. I am glad to see participants from all walks of life in today’s event,” she said.

The event was organised by the High Commission of India in Singapore in partnership with Gardens by the Bay at Waterfront Plaza, a sprawling green complex popular among tourists and local joggers.

"Although this year is only the 10th year of the International Yoga Day, yoga is an ancient tradition that originated in India over 5,000 years ago,” noted the Malay-Muslim ethnic Minister, who also holds a state-level post in the Communications and Information Ministry.

“The word 'Yoga' means 'to join' or 'to unite' in Sanskrit. Today, yoga has united us in many ways. The practice of yoga has transcended history, culture and geography, and is now practised worldwide," the minister, who had in the past practised yoga, shared with participants from the multi-ethnic society.

High Commissioner Ambule highlighted the significance of yoga as a unifying practice promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being across the globe.

He appreciated the cultural and historical significance of yoga in strengthening the bonds between India and Singapore.

“As we celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga for self and society’, we also celebrate resilience and unity. Yoga has the unique ability to bring people together, transcending boundaries of race, religion, and nationality.

“I am particularly delighted to see the enthusiasm with which Singapore has embraced yoga. From children to seniors, from beginners to seasoned practitioners, everyone has come together to celebrate this day with a shared commitment to health and wellness,” said the envoy.

Joining the participants and exercising on the mat was the Japanese Ambassador to Singapore, Ishikawa Hiroshi, who said he was practising yoga for the first time for experience.

“For me, it is a kind of fresh experiment and I believe it is very good for our health. And that is why I am here participating in the event,” he said.

The envoy also underscored strong Japanese interests in India’s fast economic growth and an increasing number of Japanese corporations’ participation in the market.” Malay-ethnic Yoga instructor Riza Saidi said she has been teaching yoga for 10 years in mosques and among the Muslim community of Singapore for health reasons and especially among ageing members of the society.

The yoga session was conducted by experienced instructors from Vyasa Yoga, who guided the participants through various asanas and pranayama techniques, ensuring an invigorating and rejuvenating experience for all.

As a curtain raiser event, the High Commission had earlier organised a Yoga session at Merlion Park on May 26 in partnership with Vyasa Yoga in which more than 50 enthusiastic yogis participated.

With the growing Indian expatriate community as well as the local Indian and non-Indian people, yoga popularity has grown and classes are regularly conducted across community centres by locally trained instructors. Some of these classes are being conducted on Zoom following people movement restrictions imported during the COVID-19 in 2020-22.