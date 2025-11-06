Minister says Jewish community feels ‘less secure’ in Singapore following Israel-Palestine conflict

Singapore, Nov 6 (PTI) Members of the Jewish community in Singapore have faced “unpleasant incidents, hostility, both online and offline”, amid global tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said as a warning to a multi-ethnic society of over six million.

Speaking at the Chesed-El Synagogue on Thursday during its 120th anniversary celebration, Shanmugam said Jewish residents now feel "less secure".

"I came here today because there has been feedback from the Jewish community about how reactions in Singapore ... to events overseas have impacted the lives of some members of the Jewish community," the Channel News Asia quoted the Minister as saying.

Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, cited several recent incidents.

In September, toilets in some international schools in Singapore were vandalised with anti-Israel vulgarities. Jewish students are enrolled in these schools, according to the Channel report.

Last month, a passing motorist shouted "free Palestine" at a member of the Jewish community who was wearing a skullcap, or kippah, on the way to the synagogue at Waterloo Street, a more than a century-old holy place for the Jews in the central business district of the prosperous city state.

Jewish people were among the early migrants to Singapore and had set up businesses. But the community is among the minorities in the city-state where its members have worked to help build the island early in this century and later on, political observers said.

"In Singapore, followers of any faith who wear visible markers of their religion ... should never be made to feel targeted based on their religion," said Shanmugam.

He also shared an example of a Malay man assaulting a Chinese man who was wearing a cap with a patch resembling the Israeli flag, according to the Channel report.

"Police are investigating. We don't yet know the full facts, why the man did what he did ... but it's a worrying trend," he said.

The government has also received a report of a Catholic person being condemned by a couple "in the name of God" for not doing anything for the Palestinians.

Late last year, there were incidents of graffiti in public toilets that said Malays support Hamas.

Shanmugam said police are also investigating this and that all incidents are taken seriously.

"All our communities, regardless of race and religion, have the right to feel safe in Singapore ... regardless of the size of their communities," he said.

"Their places of worship - we cannot make them into fortresses. They have to be freely accessible, but at the same time, Singaporeans of all faiths should be able to go about their lives feeling safe and secure." He added that Singapore has raised substantial amounts of funds for Palestinians and has scholarships for them to come to Singapore, but Singaporeans should not target other Singaporeans.

"We don't bring in foreign conflicts to be against each other. And what happens overseas shall remain overseas."