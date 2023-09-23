Minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for three months: Lahore police

Lahore, Sep 23 (PTI) A 14-year-old Pakistani girl on Saturday shot dead her father for allegedly raping her for the last three months here in the country's Punjab province, police said.

The incident happened in the Gujjarpura area of Lahore city when the girl in her statement to police said that her father had been raping her for the last three months.

"She said she was going through hell and decided to kill her rapist father and hence shot him dead using his gun," Sohail Kazmi, who is investigating the case, said.

Kazmi said that the girl's father died on the spot.

"A case would be registered against the suspect after investigating all aspects," the officer said.

The case came into the limelight a day after a Pakistani court on Friday handed down a death sentence to a man for raping his minor daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed of the Gender-Based Violence Court Lahore sentenced accused M. Rafique to death for raping his minor daughter. PTI MZ RUP RUP