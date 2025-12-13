Minor girl injured in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 13 (PTI) A minor girl was injured on Saturday morning in an improvised explosive device blast in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred in Wana tehsil of the South Waziristan district, and the injured girl was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, according to the police sources.

A residential building and a vehicle parked nearby were left partially damaged after the blast.

According to preliminary investigations, the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted three days ago to attack an important personality of the region, who was not identified.

Despite public complaints, the explosive device could not be defused in time, triggering strong reactions from local residents. In a separate incident, a government primary school was blown up by unidentified assailants using explosives in Lakki Marwat district in late hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Bettani Tribal Sub-Division.

The main building of the school was damaged using dynamite in the targeted attack, according to the police sources.

No casualties were reported in the attack and security forces have launched an investigation into it.

Over 450 schools in the province have been destroyed in such attacks over the last decade, forcing students to either quit education or attend classes next to ruined buildings or the rubble, as per data collected by local NGOs in October this year.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with a surge of 25 per cent terror incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst hit province, according to a report published by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) think tank on December 3.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.